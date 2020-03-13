Suspected suicide in Portland

Seventy-four-year-old Vincent Marriott, a watchman of Anchovy, Port Antonio, Portland, is suspected to have committed suicide in his community on Wednesday.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., Marriott’s body was discovered by residents who summoned them.

Upon their arrival, the body was found hanging by a piece of rope around its neck tied to the branch of a tree.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.