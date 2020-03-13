Temporary suspension of driver's licence testing at examination depots

Effective Monday, March 16, driver's licence testing will be suspended at all Island Traffic Authority examination depots for 10 working days.

The authority says the action serves as a precautionary measure to safeguard customers and workers from the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

During this period, there will also be a slight change in procedure for testing motor vehicles for certification of fitness.

Testing for the provisional driver's (learner’s) licence will however remain as scheduled.

The Ministry of Transport is urging members of the public to exercise the prescribed measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combating the coronavirus.

