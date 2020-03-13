Tourism down for March, uncertainty until next winter season

Neville Graham, Business Reporter

The last two months of Jamaica’s Winter Tourist Season are not looking good as the COVID 19 pandemic takes hold of economic prospects.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says tourist arrivals are expected to decline by 16 percent for March 2020.

April is expected to be worse but overall arrivals, he says should be 1-2 percent up or at least flat.

Bartlett gave the projection at a press conference today the Ministry’s New Kingston head office as he outlined a three-point plan to deal with the fallout for Jamaica’s tourist industry in the face of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We’re still showing growth over last year but the reduction for the month of March is about 16 per cent. That is indicating a global softness overall and Jamaica is not immune from that, which was not unexpected. We know that the nature of what is happening all across the world is going to mean that there will be significant fallout,” Bartlett said.

Earnings from tourism for 2019 are estimated at US3.7 billion or over J$520 million.

This amount represents about 11 per cent of the total amount of goods and services produced (GDP).

Bartlett says the Ministry cannot quantify the value expected from fallout at this time but that it is putting the industry in a position to grow and thrive when the COVID 19 pandemic is over.

The tourism minister outlined a three-point plan aimed at dealing with the pandemic.

He says effective immediately all tourism entities must be engaged in a programme of risk management by sanitising common areas, installing equipment to minimise contamination and the establishment of work stations.

In addition, he says the Ministry is rolling out a communications programme to raise the industry’s level of awareness and available information.

Bartlett also announced a slate of postponements from several planned events for the months of March and April.

Quizzed about preparations for the likely impact of the tourism sector fallout on industry workers, Bartlett said this was part of the contingency plans outlined by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

He says in addition he is personally engaging all sector investors to find ways of softening the blow.

“We know that there will be adjustments here and there but the way in which we are operating and the discussions that the Ministry of Finance and the industry are having, we are satisfied that there will be a cushion to enable a minimal fallout from employment,” Bartlett said.

