Westmoreland man charged with larceny

The Westmoreland Police have charged a 29-year-old man in relation to an incident of shop-breaking and larceny in Bethel Town in the parish.

He has been identified as Andre Jones, otherwise called ‘black boy’, of Leamington in the parish.

The police report that after locking up her shop in the town about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3 ,the shopkeeper returned to find that culprits had removed board from the side of the establishment and stole electronic equipment, liquor and cash.

A report was made to the police and on Saturday, March 7, an operation was conducted at Jones’s home, where some of the stolen items were found.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

