Ministry closes cultural, sport facilities in light of COVID-19

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced the closure of cultural and sport facilities, including museums, galleries, and stadia run by the government.

Minister Grange says the closures , with effect from Saturday, 14 March 2020, are in keeping with the Government’s strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica and to minimise the potential health impact on the country.

The facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice, however staff will report to work as normal.

Minister Grange says “the closure of the facilities is a necessary precaution in the national effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep people safe.”

The facilities that will be closed to the public are:

-African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica/Jamaica Memory Bank;

-Alexander Bustamante boyhood home at Blenheim, Hanover

- Bustamante Museum at Tucker Avenue, St Andrew;

- Paul Bogle Memorial Park at Stony Gut, St Thomas;

- Liberty Hall: The Legacy of Marcus Garvey;

- IOJ Junior Centres;

- Simón Bolívar Cultural Centre;

- Fort Charles;

- National Gallery of Jamaica;

- Seville Heritage Park;

- National Gallery West;

- Natural History Museum of Jamaica;

- National Museum Jamaica;

- Jamaica Music Museum;

- National Library of Jamaica;

- National Stadium;

- National Aquatics Centre;

- Trelawny Stadium



