Water disruption for Corporate Area as NWC shuts down Constant Spring Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC), is advising that operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant will be shut down on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020.

This is to facilitate the interconnection of pipelines along off roads on to the new transmission main situated along Constant Spring Road.

As a result, a number of communities served by the water supply facility are likely to experience low water or no water conditions for the period.

The NWC will restart operations at the plant as soon as these works are completed. Customers are also being reminded to expect a gradual restoration of their water supply as the system recharges.

Areas to be affected: - Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Constant Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Road and all roads leading off, Barbican, Barbican Road, Millsborough, Cookhamdene, Tavistock, Rovan Heights, Riva Ridge, Farringdon Heights, Sections of Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road, Manor Park and Shortwood Road, Manning’s Hill Road, Crane Ave, White Hall Gardens, Beverly Dale, Manning’s Hill Road, Whitehall Avenue, Sections of Red Hills Road and Calabar Mews, Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensboro and Roehampton​

Other areas include: Areas below the Grant’s Pen including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue including Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, LA Ventura Dunrobin Courts and Acres II, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Half Way Tree, sections of Hagley Park Road, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading off.

NWC says that over the past few months it has been working assiduously to carry out all the interconnection activities for the full activation of the new pipeline, which once completed customers will benefit from improved water supply. The public is also to note that these works involve the draining of the pipeline which will result in water flowing on to the roadway.

The NWC seeks to assure the public that every effort will be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.



Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

