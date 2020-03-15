Brown’s Funeral Home denies wrongdoing in the removal of safety gloves/masks from KPH

The proprietors of Brown's Funeral Home, who came under scrutiny after twenty-five cases of gloves and masks, suspected to be stolen from Kingston Public Hospital, were found on their property, are now denying any wrongdoings.

"We condemn the perpetrators and their actions and stand resolute with the Government and the society in the fight against the spread the COVID-19 virus," a release to The Gleaner read.

Last Friday, The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force raided the premises of Brown’s Funeral home, located at 51-55 North Street in Kingston, where the gloves and masks were found.



The funeral home is one of the hospital’s contractors.

"We have cooperated fully with C-TOC and all investigations. We have made available all information consequent upon the recovery of the items and we continue to make ourselves available to assist in the prosecution of the perpetrators," the release said.

South East Regional Health Authority Chairman Wentworth Charles accused internal staff of being involved in the alleged theft and pledged to “strengthen our internal security both with security cameras and otherwise”.

Charles said that the stolen boxes were marked “KPH, Victoria Jubilee, Accident and Emergency, and Operating Theatre” and would have been taken from storerooms.

“It is most unfortunate that persons would engage in this type of dishonest behaviour, pilfering the goods that are put in storage,” he said.

In the meantime, Brown’s Funeral Home assured customers that it "operates on integrity and wholesome family values."It also sought to assure business partners and associates that their value system and quality of business remain the same.

