CXC closes Jamaican office, to make decision on exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council has closed its western office in Jamaica until March 30 and is now considering whether regional exams will happen as scheduled in May and June.

In a release to The Gleaner, the examinations council said it has convened a meeting with representatives from the Ministries of Education to discuss the administration of the regional examinations and the respective national protocols.

"The Council presented and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of its examinations. The Council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly," the release read.

In the interim, the public will be served remotely by the Western Zone Office team and through the corporate office in Barbados.

The Caribbean Examinations Council says it will continue to monitor the emerging situation as its first priority is the health and well-being of all stakeholders.

The CXC website can be accessed at: www.cxc.org. The CXC Learning Hub – e-learning platform that provides learners and instructors with a single access point to multiple resources geared towards exam preparation is available at: learninghub.cxc.org.



