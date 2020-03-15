Faith, Fashion and Fellowship set for April 4

A God-inspired initiative that started last April will return to empower and edify business owners next month.

The Faith, Fashion, and Fellowship project, according to the visionary Prophetess Sarah Smith, is a business conference and expo that was revealed to her through prayer and fasting.

Smith, who is also a fashion designer, used the platform to introduce her clothing line, ClothedBySarah.

“The venture also came alive to provide a platform for other entrepreneurs and other Christian believers to have a space to boost their brands. We are going to get ideas on how to maintain wealth and walk in God’s grand prosperity for our lives and businesses. It’s also a gospel concert and fashion show,” she said, adding that she would be unveiling the summer collection of her clothing line.

EMPOWERING BUSINESS OWNERS

Giving an overview of the multifaceted event, which is set for Saturday, April 4, at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston, the woman of God said, “The business conference aims to empower and edify business owners and aspiring ones on various components that will aid to guide them in the successful development of their business.

“The business expo provides a platform for business owners to display their offerings, network, and garner new clientele for their business, allowing patrons to interact with various brands.

“The fashion show will feature a display of my clothing line that endorses a bold expression through attire, thus allowing individuals to represent themselves through fashion. This aspect of the event will also satisfy lovers of fashion. With regard to the fellowship aspect of the event, as a people, we cannot gather without good food and good entertainment. Faith, Fashion, and Fellowship will, therefore, provide a package for everyone, with each patron being satisfied with their preferred element. There’ll be the perfect blend of comedy, fashion, and a musical line-up. This year, we will be having gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards.”

Smith noted that the expo would feature goods and services including, but not limited to, accessories, business coaches, decor, cosmetics, food, and beverages.

Describing the conference as a comprehensive event that will cater to the whole being, the visionary added: “Faith is representative of the journey entrepreneurs take to launch their idea. Fashion is a representation of how individuals represent themselves through clothing, and fellowship highlights the importance of the nature of man to be engaged with one another, having a good time through entertainment.”

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com