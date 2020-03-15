Hanna thanks Cuba for its help in the COVID-19 fight

Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, is expressing gratitude to the government and people of Cuba who have offered help to Jamaica by sending a batch of 21 nurses to assist in the COVID-19 crisis.

The nurses, who are expected to arrive on March 24, will work alongside our own professionals, throughout Jamaica.

Hanna said all first responders working in Jamaica must be commended for their selfless service and must be provided with the necessary resources at a time when their own health is at risk.

She said Cuba has always been a friend to Jamaica, standing in solidarity with the Jamaican people despite its own challenges wrought by harsh economic sanctions.

“The footprints of Cuba in Jamaica outline a history of profound big-heartedness, ready help in health, education, construction and a variety of areas. Cuba has been a loyal and reliable friend and we must never take this friendship for granted,” Hanna said.

She also expressed gratitude to all health care professionals who have been standing on the front line of Jamaica’s defence against COVID-19.

“I know that this is not an easy time for you and your families, especially if you have children who watch you go to work on behalf of us all. Please accept my sincere appreciation to you for being our protectors, defenders and panic pacifiers in this time of great uncertainty.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

