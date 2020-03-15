How God really feels about you

We usually get a sense of who we are from our parents. For example, our skin colour may come from our mothers and our last name from our fathers. We might have the same taste in music, taste in food, or taste in fashion because of our parents or guardians. When we become Christians, it is no different – who we are begins with our Heavenly Father.

In the book of Matthew, Jesus makes it clear that God is our Father. He told the disciples: “This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Father in heaven …” Matthew 6:9 (NIV). Your relationship with God the Father is key to your sense of identity as a believer. Accepting his unconditional love and kindness has the power to destroy lies and unlock healing and restoration like the world has never seen.

No wonder the enemy of our souls lies to us and tries to destroy the true image we have of our Heavenly Father. The devil doesn’t want us to get to know God as He truly is because this is the solid foundation to the victorious life. Not only that, but living with false perceptions of God negatively affects so many areas of our lives.

For instance, a low opinion of God usually causes a low opinion of self and affects our relationships. Then when our relationships are broken or fractured, this causes stress, which can lead to sickness and disease. All of this just because we didn’t get in right relationship with the Father!

So, since our self-image is connected to our God image, and a good image of God enhances our ability to receive good things from God, it stands to reason that we should know what we think about God. And more specifically, what we think God thinks about us.

When people read the Old Testament, some come away with a belief that God is harsh, constantly angry and quick to ‘smite with fire and brimstone’. Then comes the lie that God is regularly upset with them and that they need to work overtime to appease this anger. Even some devout Christians have lived a life of spiritual activity and involvement because of a faulty foundation of who God is and how He loves us.

But the truth is, numerous passages in the Old Testament attest to God’s love. For example, sections of Psalm 103: 8-13 (NLT) say, “The Lord is compassionate and merciful, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. He will not constantly accuse us, nor remain angry forever … he does not deal harshly with us, as we deserve. For his unfailing love … is as great as the height of the heavens above the earth … The Lord is like a father to his children, tender and compassionate to those who fear him.”

Some of us are ascribing the actions of our earthly fathers and authority figures to God – thinking He is just as abusive and distant. We need to forgive these persons for past abuse. It may be really painful to think of what they did or failed to do, but we must prayerfully let it go. God is not like man – He does not sin and He sees your pain. God wants to soothe you when you’re sad, heal you when you’re sick, and love you always. That is what He thinks about you. But you need to give him access.

As believers, many of us have never quite allowed ourselves to experience the heart of the Father and how He really feels about us. Let us change that today. You are so greatly loved and accepted! Never let the devil lie to you and tell you differently.