Jamaica Customs continues full operations at air and sea ports

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is advising that it remains fully operational at the country’s air and sea ports.

JCA is seeking to assure its customers that there are no restrictions or ban on the importation of goods from countries impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Velma Ricketts Walker, CEO/Commissioner of Customs, stated that, “as a border protection entity, we are fully aware of our importance in facilitating trade and travel, which is crucial for the sustainability of the economy and the livelihood of our people, and likewise, we recognise our vulnerability to this virus.”

In keeping with the Government's strategy in combating COVID-19, the JCA says it has instituted the relevant health measures and protocols, in promoting the well-being of its employees, including information sharing and providing sanitation supplies.

The agency is imploring stakeholders and the general public, to follow the established guidelines and health protocols of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to reduce the spread of this coronavirus.

It is also encouraging customers to utilise the e-Payment platform to undertake transactions.

