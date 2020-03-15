Jascene Clarke relentless in her efforts to build a good life for her son

Christiana, Manchester:

It was always her wish to do well, own her own business, and add value to the lives of others, but when 18-year-old Jascene Clarke got pregnant two years ago while in high school, she thought it would have been impossible, then, to realise her dreams.

She fought her way back from ridicule and public scrutiny to make decisions that would enhance her personal and professional development.

To date, she has completed six CSEC subjects and is pursuing studies in cosmetology and beauty therapy at the Knox Skills Training Centre with the aim to build a life she is proud of, particularly for her two-year-old son.

But Clarke said that it has not been easy and that there are days when things look a little dismal.

“I am currently having some challenges with transportation costs and getting supplies needed for my course. As the course goes on, I will always need supplies. Currently, we are doing nail enhancement, so we need acrylic, liquid, all of those stuff,” she said.

The young mother said that she understands the value of hard work and is willing to do anything that is needed to reach her desired goals.

“I have often said that as soon as I complete the basic areas, I will start doing some work on the side – some manicure and pedicure – and juggle that with school. When I am able to do that, I can be a bit more independent.”

Clarke said that she was fortunate to have received assistance with her tuition from the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation and is looking forward to completing the course in the stipulated one-year-and-six-month period.

“My ultimate wish is to finish, get my certificates, and venture into opening my own salon. The only reason I don’t have a job now is because I can’t afford the day care and I don’t have anyone to keep my son. So I would really appreciate some help for transportation and practical supplies. I am determined to do this – blood, sweat, and tears. I am pushing through and looking forward to any assistance I can be given to further pursue my dreams.”

Clarke said that it costs her approximately $8,000 per month for travelling but that she is unsure of how much her items for practical classes will cost as the needs vary.

“I am constantly motivated by persons, and I just want to tell persons in a similar position never to give up but to look on the brighter side of life. After every hardship, there is always something good.”

To help Jascene, you may contact her at (876) 895-7726 or send donations to Jascene Clarke – Jamaica National, Christiana branch, AC# 2094455433.

–T.B.