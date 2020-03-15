Missing businessman Roger Chang found murdered in Portland

Businessman Roger Chang has been found murdered in Windsor Forest, Portland.

Chang went missing yesterday.

He had reportedly left Kingston with a woman to go to a waterfall in Portland and never returned home.

His body was found this afternoon with stab wounds to the back.

The woman has not been located.

Chang was also the president of the New Kingston Citizens' Association.

South East St Andrew Member of Parliament Julian Robinson says he was very impassioned and spoke up to yesterday about a property development in New Kingston.

"He was a strong advocate for the community and defender of the rights of the residents," Robinson tweeted.

Earlier today, Chang's daughter, race car driver Natasha, issued an urgent appeal for help to find her missing father.

