PNP seeks clarity on COVID-19 testing procedure

Dr Morais Guy, shadow minister of health in the People’s National Party, says the government needs to clarify the testing arrangements for persons showing symptoms of the coronavirus, to ensure that the reported number of confirmed cases is reflecting the realities across the country.



Guy said this must be done in light of the admission by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Chris Tufton, that adequate testing supplies are in place and that more will come from PAHO soon.

“Specifically, we need to know what quantities of testing material are in place and also when will the second batch of testing kits arrive and at what quantities.” said Guy.

Whilst expressing support for some of the measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he noted that concerns must be raised about the level of transparency in the reporting of the tested and confirmed cases.

He said it would suit the government to advise the nation about the established criteria for testing.

“There are significant concerns within the country that many persons who have been exposed to confirmed cases have not been tested and have been told to quarantine themselves and wait until symptoms develop. They themselves have complained about this. The government needs to say who have been tested and if tests are available only for persons who have symptoms and are hospitalised,” he said. “What of persons who have had very close contact with confirmed persons who might not be presenting with symptoms as yet?”

The Shadow Minister said if tests are available only to persons who have the symptoms, the impression will be given that the numbers of confirmed cases are lower than they actually are, hence creating a false sense of reality for the public.

“If no testing is done or there are no confirmations for the preceding day then say this is so. If there are no more reported confirmed cases over the past 48 hours, then Jamaica would be the first country worldwide to have achieved a ‘flattening” of the curve of infection so early in the pandemic. That would be a major achievement for which the entire country would be grateful, but we fear this is not so.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

