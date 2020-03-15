Police criminal records office closed amid COVID-19
Published:Sunday | March 15, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, access to all Criminal Records Office (CRO) locations have been restricted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
This restriction will last for a period of 14 days.
Persons who have already filed their applications are to contact the CRO at the following numbers before visiting the locations.
The numbers are follows:
876-922-6949
876-948-1908 or
876-922-0125
