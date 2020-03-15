Police criminal records office closed amid COVID-19

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, access to all Criminal Records Office (CRO) locations have been restricted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This restriction will last for a period of 14 days.

Persons who have already filed their applications are to contact the CRO at the following numbers before visiting the locations.

The numbers are follows:

876-922-6949

876-948-1908 or

876-922-0125

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

