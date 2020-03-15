Sun | Mar 15, 2020

Police criminal records office closed amid COVID-19

Published:Sunday | March 15, 2020 | 3:09 PM
Dozens of persons brave the sunshine as they wait outside the Criminal Records Office on Duke Street, downtown Kingston, recently.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, access to all Criminal Records Office (CRO) locations have been restricted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This restriction will last for a period of 14 days. 

Persons who have already filed their applications are to contact the CRO at the following numbers before visiting the locations.

The numbers are follows:
876-922-6949
876-948-1908 or
876-922-0125 

