Race car driver Natasha Chang's father missing
Published:Sunday | March 15, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.
Race car driver Natasha Chang is begging the help of the public to find her father Roger Chang.
In a message posted on Instagram, Chang said her father has not been seen or heard from since yesterday.
She said the businessman left home for a waterfall in Portland and was travelling with a female.
Chang said her father was driving a white Suzuki Swift registered 0301FL.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to call the police.
