Race car driver Natasha Chang's father missing

Race car driver Natasha Chang is begging the help of the public to find her father Roger Chang.

In a message posted on Instagram, Chang said her father has not been seen or heard from since yesterday.

She said the businessman left home for a waterfall in Portland and was travelling with a female.

Chang said her father was driving a white Suzuki Swift registered 0301FL.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to call the police.

