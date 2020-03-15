Resurrected Garvey Ministries heads to South Camp Prison March 25 and 26

It was 10 years ago that Stacy-Ann Garvey was sitting behind bars envisioning a freed version of herself and giving back to the incarcerated in kind and encouragement.

Today, the liberated and redeemed woman, who was once confined at the Fort Augusta Adult Correctional Centre in Portmore, St Catherine, and now spearheads the Resurrected Garvey Ministries, will be heading to the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston to minister and donate several items to the women imprisoned there.

The initiative, which is set for March 25 and 26 will be done under the theme ‘The Real Breaking’ and is the second in her Prison Break series, which was premiered through a conference held in January.

“This is a two-day conference that will comprise Christian coaching, mentorship, counselling sessions, workshops, a church service and concert with care packages, treats, and food for the ladies. The aim of this conference is to bring about transformation through Jesus Christ and cause the rehabilitation process to be easier and more effective. A lot of these ladies feel really hopeless and rejected, and the truth is, many had this even before they got there.

“I believe in getting to the issues before they come out, and getting them mentally set free will cause them to be better citizens, and even inmates,” she said.

Referencing God’s question to Ezekiel in the Bible pertaining to whether dry bones can live, Garvey, who likened her past life to the popular story, shared that she has been given the opportunity to use the same breath of Christ that brought her back to life to reach others.

GARVEY’S DreAM

“I remember while I was still an inmate, my job was cleaning the church and the chaplain’s office. I would go out early most mornings to clean, and while I was there polishing the floors, I imagined going home and returning to the prison to host a conference and give gifts to the inmates. When I would see any organisation or group visit, I would always say to myself, ‘One day, that will be me’. I wanted to make a difference so badly, but I wasn’t ready. Today, the Lord has equipped me and has now sent me to go! This just shows that dreams do come true!

“As a former inmate of the institution and now a minister, author, Christian coach, and motivational and empowerment speaker, one of the things that is big on my heart is taking care packages to the ladies and a meal, if possible. Most of them do not receive visits with personal items, and this sometimes can lead to depression and behavioural problems. So helping to put a smile on their faces is something that’s big on my heart.

“The ‘Real Breaking’ Prison Break conference will break through patterns and mindsets and show proof that nothing is impossible with God and that the Word that is over our lives has to come to pass no matter the situations that come to slow us down,” said Garvey, who surrendered her life to Christ while in prison.

Among the items that Garvey is looking to donate in the form of care packages during the conference are sanitary napkins, toilet paper, bath soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, rags, deodorant, and body sprays.

Garvey shared with Family & Religion that the ministry is inviting donations from those who would like to contribute to the cause.

She said, “This is a huge project, and we are, therefore, seeking sponsorship in carrying out this vision in the form of monetary seeds as well as items to assist with the preparation of care packages and resources that will be needed for the two days.”

Those wishing to donate may contact Garvey at 876-504-7179 or via email at r esurrectedgministries@gmail.com.

