Breadnut Hill Primary’s Maths Day aims to boost scores

Even with a mathematics average that matches the national average of 74 per cent, administrators at Breadnut Hill Primary School in St Ann are not resting on their laurels but pushing to further improve performance in the subject.

As a result, the school last week staged its second annual Maths Day, a tool to help students appreciate and like the subject even more.

Both principal Sherron Minott and maths coordinator Nadine Smith-McLaughlin declared the day a success.

“Our average right now is 74 per cent, but we still want to get them to perform better,” Minott said.

She explained that the event will help improve grades and make the subject more likeable, as the students understand its everyday usefulness.

“The first year was very successful. This year is even better, and we were able to ensure that each child visits each of the booths and is able to interact and win prizes. This year, we have trophies. We have costume competitions, songs.”

Smith-McLaughlin said that performance in mathematics has risen steadily over the past few years and is expected to rise further.

“The objective is to get the children interested in maths and to get them motivated to want to do maths,” Smith-McLaughlin said.

“We’ve seen improvement in their grades. Over the years, it has steadily grown and I’m seeing them showing more interest in wanting to do maths. A lot of the children are afraid of maths, so getting them involved in the activities we do today will get them more interested.”