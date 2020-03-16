Clean-up ordered for St Catherine markets

Remedial work must be done on sections of two markets in St Catherine to ease public health concerns, the parish’s health department has said.

There are concerns about unsanitary conditions at the Linstead and Spanish Town markets.

The revelation was made by Chief Public Health Inspector Grayson Hutchinson at the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on March 12.

“We have checked the meat market at the Spanish Town Market and found it unsatisfactory, with cockroach and rat infestation. There is also a lack of stainless-steel hooks, and improper enclosures,”Hutchinson said.

He said that a review of the Linstead Fish Market found similar problems, including a stench.

“There is also a puddle of stagnant water that is nearby and needs urgent attention,” Hutchinson said.

Meanwhile, he told the meeting that a notice was given for the breaches to be addressed within a specified period. Failure to comply with the notice could result in an order for the facilities to be closed. Work is expected to start soon.

In recent months, several public entities have been dragged before the St Catherine Parish Court for breaches of the Public Health Nuisance Act.

– Rasbert Turner