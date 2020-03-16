Embattled Westmoreland councillor resigns

WESTERN BUREAU:

Embattled People’s National Party (PNP) councillor for the Whitehouse division, Valdence Gifford, who was arrested last year after he failed to pay over monies owed to pig farmers, has resigned, citing ill health.

During last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Chief Executive Officer Marveling Pitter reported that she had received a letter of resignation from Gifford, who has been serving as the councillor for Whitehouse for 12 years. The resignation was with immediate effect.

“My decision to resign is against the background of ill health that will not allow me to give the proper representation that was expected of me,” Gifford stated in his letter, which was addressed to Savanna-la-Mar Mayor Bertel Moore.

Last July, Gifford was jailed for three days after his company failed to turn over approximately J$2.8 million to farmers who had sold him pigs on condition that he would pay later. However, he failed to keep his side of the agreement.

As a result of his failure to pay over the outstanding money, judgment warrants were executed on Gifford, who was the managing director of Sweet River Abattoir & Supplies Company Limited, on behalf of five farmers.

Gifford quit as Sweet River managing director shortly after his arrest.

The outstanding money was paid, resulting in Gifford being released on Thursday, July 18.

“It is always hard to say goodbye to people that you have shared a bond with, and my tenure of 12 years at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has left an indelible mark on my life,” wrote Gifford.

MIXED EMOTIONS

“It is with mixed emotions that I offer my resignation as councillor of the Whitehouse division at this time.”

Gifford also thanked the division for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of Whitehouse who were the wind beneath my wings. To the present and past councillors and administrative staff of the Westmoreland Corporation, I want to express my gratitude,” he said.

With Gifford out, Moore told the meeting that he would assume responsibility for Whitehouse until a replacement is found during the next local government elections, which is constitutional due in November 2021.