Ganja worth $2.8 million seized in St Ann, three arrested

The Marine Police seized 700 pounds of ganja along with a go-fast boat and arrested three men in an operation off the northern coast of the island.

They report that between 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, a team observed the vessel in waters near Discovery Bay, St Ann.

They signalled it to stop, however, the vessel failed to comply and a chase ensued.

The single-engine boat was intercepted, searched and 150 parcels of ganja were seized, according to the police.

The three persons aboard, two Bahamians and a Jamaican, were arrested.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of $2.8 million.

