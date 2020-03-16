JPS pledges $1m to virus fight

As Jamaica braces for the impact of additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has donated $1 million to the Ministry of Health & Wellness for the national COVID-19 response.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by JPS President and CEO Emanuel DaRosa.

“JPS has always been an integral part of the social and economic fabric of Jamaica, as well as a driver and facilitator of progress and development. As a member of this national family, it is an honour to extend assistance at this time,” DaRosa said.

JPS said it remained committed to offering a high standard of service amid the outbreak.

“As the provider of an essential service that fuels the economy and powers the daily lives of Jamaicans, JPS has been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19,” the JPS president said.

“We recognise the importance of electricity to your daily activities and would like to assure our customers that the JPS team will do everything we can to provide you with the best service possible during what has become a nationally challenging time for us.

“... The safety and well-being of our team members and customers remain our top priority, even as we take the necessary steps to provide consistent service to our customers,” DaRosa added.