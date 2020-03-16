May date set for alleged quack doctor

WESTERN BUREAU:

The case against England McCrane, the woman who allegedly conned residents of western Jamaica out of hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as a medical doctor, has again been deferred by the St James Parish Court until May 14 because of an outstanding document from New York.

McCrane, who is charged with forgery, uttering forged documents, obtaining money by false pretence, and breaches of the Medical Act, had her bail extended by Parish Judge Sandria Wong-Small on Friday after Clerk of Court Ranelle Morgan said that the prosecution was still waiting to receive the document.

“I am waiting on word from Ms Maxine Jackson at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, so I’m asking for May 14 (for mention of the case),” said Morgan.

“Do you want to tell me what they are awaiting?” Wong-Small asked.

“They are awaiting a statement from New York,” Morgan said.

During a court hearing last June, it was revealed that McCrane visited Jamaica from the United States on an emergency travel document. However, it was not ascertained whether the outstanding New York document was related to that incident.

ADVISORY ISSUED

McCrane was arrested and charged on March 6, 2019, after she was reportedly found posing as a certified medical doctor in western Jamaica. The Medical Association of Jamaica subsequently issued an advisory warning the public to do due diligence and make checks if they suspect that individuals were not legitimate members of the profession.

At that time, the police also issued an advisory, asking persons who may have been treated by McCrane to contact the authorities.

McCrane first appeared in the St James Parish Court on April 9 that year and an order was made for her identity to be independently verified, as she was also known by the names Alicia England and Dr McCrane.

Her identity was eventually confirmed as England McCrane on June 26 when a deed poll was presented to the court.