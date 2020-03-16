PAJ takes issue with gov’t for COVID-19 press conference without questions

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) says it notes with concern Friday’s press conference on the new coronavirus (COVID-19) held by the Office of the Prime Minister which lasted for well over an hour, but concluded without taking any questions from journalists.

The PAJ contends that in a crisis such as this, the role of the press becomes even more crucial.

It further argues that it is often through probing policy-makers that gaps in decision-making are exposed and essential questions are answered.

The association is calling for the Office of the Prime Minister and all other government entities to ensure that there is no repetition of what happened on Friday.

