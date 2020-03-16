St Andrew man charged for having sexual intercourse with minor

A man was on Saturday charged by detectives assigned to the St Andrew Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

He is 23-year-old Junior Bines, of Barbican Avenue, Kingston 8.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 1, 2018, Bines had sexual intercourse with a minor in his community.

A report was made to the police and an investigation carried out.

Bines was arrested and placed before and identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

Bines was subsequently charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, March 23.

