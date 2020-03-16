St Catherine man charged following robbery at wholesale

A man who robbed workers at gunpoint at a wholesale in Old Harbour, St Catherine has been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He is 20-year-old Nashaun Guest, otherwise called ‘Bridge’, of Port Henderson Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, Guest and another man entered the wholesale and held up the workers at gunpoint and robbed them of their properties.

The police were alerted and they say an operation was later carried out when Guest was accosted and searched and one Browning single action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds was found in his possession.

He was charged and scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 20.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.