Steps taken to maintain power supply - JPS

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is assuring the nation that as the provider of an essential service, it has taken the necessary steps to ensure that power generation and delivery, as well as maintenance activities, proceed as usual.

“The activation of our Emergency Operations Plan seeks to protect the safety of our team members and customers while delivering a consistent power supply,” said JPS President & CEO, Emanuel DaRosa in a statement.

JPS is urging customers to use its online platforms and other channels to communicate and do business with it.

Customers may engage representatives on webchat on the JPS website at jpsco.com.

They may also go to their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter @myjpsonline.

Persons are also being reminded that the Customer Care Centre remains open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, and facilitates a number of services by phone.

