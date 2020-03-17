COVID-19 protocol forces restart of fraud trial against attorney Sean Kinghorn, co-accused

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered that the trial of attorney-at-law Sean Kinghorn and two others, who are facing fraud charges, should be restarted based on directives given by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sykes said last week that all jury trials should be completed by Friday, March 20 and no new jury trials should start in the next 14 days.

When the trial involving Kinghorn and his co-accused came for continuation yesterday in the Home Circuit Court, prosecutors told presiding judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams that the matter would take several weeks to be completed therefore the DPP has entered a nolle prosequi and arrangements will be made for a new trial in the Easter term, which starts in April

The judge then discharged the seven-member jury.

Kinghorn and his secretary Ruth Kelly Spencer and Linton Campbell, a farmer, are charged with conspiracy to defraud the estate of the deceased Lila Minott who was a returning resident.

It is being alleged that a fake will was created in relation to a property in St Ann valued at $25 million but the three accused have denied the allegations.

