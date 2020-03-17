Double fatal collision in Clarendon

Two motorcyclists died as a result of injuries they received in a vehicular crash on the Sunbury main road in Clarendon.

They are 34-year-old Ryan Johnson, a pool cleaner and 67-year-old Calvin Hayles, a contractor, both of Sunbury district in the parish.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, a Hi-Rev E-200 motorcycle was travelling towards Victoria district when the driver lost control and collided with a Tiger E-200 motorcycle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.