Dunn’s River Falls, other UDC attractions closed

In light of the announcement by the Government on the increasing community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says it is to close its attractions as well as its corporate head office in downtown Kingston and its subsidiaries.

The closure runs from today until Wednesday, March 25.

The attractions closed are:

· Dunn’s River Falls and Park

· Green Grotto Caves

· Ocho Rios Bay Beach

· Reach Falls

· Pearly Beach West

· Long Bay Beach Park

· Bluefields Beach Park

· Turtle River Park

· Walter Fletcher Beach

· Laughing Waters / Protocol House

Further, the UDC says all venue rental properties will be closed through to March 28 or until further advised.

The agency says critical areas of operations will continue remotely with ongoing asset management and welfare support as necessary.

The Runaway Bay Water Company, which provides services to sections of Runaway Bay and Caymanas, is part of the nation’s essential services.

The corporation says it has implemented its emergency response protocols to maintain these essential operations while maintaining the safety of staff.

Members of the public may contact the UDC via cr@udcja.com.

