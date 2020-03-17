Immigration Corner | Britain’s advice to travellers in the age of COVID-19

Dear Mr Bassie,

What are the British authorities advising British nationals with respect to travel, considering the current coronavirus outbreak?

– LD

Dear LD,

The public is being advised by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) that travel advice is constantly under review so that it reflects their latest assessment of risks to British people.

In response to coronavirus measures, they are advising against all but essential travel to some countries, cities and regions. Persons must check the travel advice to the country they would like to travel to. Persons should sign up for email alerts for their destination.

Once the FCO is aware of an incident that might significantly affect British people travelling or living in the area, they update it as quickly as possible. The FCO may update travel advice several times a day in a developing crisis.

Prior to leaving the UK

Persons who are travelling should be aware that it is their responsibility to make sure they are prepared for travel. They should:

• Check the travel advice and sign up for email alerts for the destination.

• Make sure they have appropriate travel insurance if they have concerns about coronavirus. Contact the travel insurance provider to check what will be covered should they become sick or required by local authorities to self-isolate or quarantine while travelling.

• Check with the airline, tour operator, cruise line or other transport and accommodation providers for any coronavirus-related changes.

• Plan for any potential disruption to travel.

If persons are older, or if they have pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, they are more likely to become severely ill if they catch the virus. Those persons should consider whether travel at this time is the right choice.

Obtain travel insurance

Persons should ensure that they have appropriate insurance for overseas travel and purchase it as soon they are making the reservation. It is those persons’ responsibility to make sure that they are covered.

The FCO will only advise against travel to a country when the risks to British nationals are unacceptably high. Persons should check the detail of their travel insurance to see what it covers and contact the insurance provider if they have any questions.

If travelling with family members and those travel plans are before or during the Easter holidays, persons should ensure that they have appropriate travel insurance. A family or group policy may be suitable.

The Association of British Insurers has published information on the travel insurance implications of coronavirus. Persons should contact their travel insurance provider if they have further questions about their cover or if they would like reassurance.

Entry restrictions

Many countries and territories have introduced screening measures, such as temperature checks and health/travel questions. They have also introduced entry restrictions at border crossings and transport hubs.

Persons who have recently been in a country affected by the virus may need to be quarantined, or those persons may not be allowed to enter or travel through a third country.

Check the travel advice pages for all countries that may be part of the planned itinerary to visit or transit. For further information about entry requirements, contact the local immigration authorities or the embassy, high commission or consulate of the country being planned to travel to.

Air travel

As governments and local authorities bring in measures to control the spread of the virus, some airlines are changing their schedules or suspending flights for some destinations. Persons who are due to travel to an area affected by coronavirus should keep up to date with the latest information from the travel company or airline.

Int’l cruises

Persons who are planning to go on a cruise, be aware that a COVID-19 outbreak on-board is possible, and travel may be disrupted.

Persons who are age 70 and over, or if you have underlying health conditions, are being advised by the FCO against cruise ship travel at this time. Persons can find out more in the FCO cruise ship travel guidance. The Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) has adopted an enhanced member health policy which all CLIA ocean member cruise lines must follow. It includes guidance on who should be permitted to board cruise ships. Persons who are due to travel on an international cruise should contact the travel company or cruise line for the latest information.

International education trips

Persons who work in an education setting and are planning a trip should read the Department for Education guidance, which FCO travel advice reflects. The British government advises against all overseas education trips for children under 18 years of age until further notice.

When abroad

If FCO travel advice changes while persons are abroad, they usually advise those persons to follow the advice of local authorities. Please note that the safety and security is the responsibility of the local authority where persons have travelled to.

Persons who are abroad when travel advice changes should contact the airline or travel company, and their insurance provider as soon as they are able. Persons should also keep checking the FCO travel advice. If the FCO advises people to leave a country, they will say so. Please note that the FCO will only organise assisted departure in exceptional circumstances.

Quarantine while abroad

If the local authority where persons are proposes quarantine for the purpose of the traveller’s own protection, persons should follow their advice. Remember, when persons are abroad, safety and security is their responsibility.

If there are suspected cases of coronavirus in the country where the persons are abroad, they may need to remain in their hotel room or accommodation for 14 days, move to quarantine facilities, take tests for coronavirus and, if positive in some cases, be hospitalised abroad. Persons should also contact their airline or travel company, and their insurance provider, as soon as they can.

Consular help

If persons require consular assistance, they can contact FCO at any time by calling their nearest British embassy, high commission or consulate.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com.