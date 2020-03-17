LIVE: Understanding COVID - RJRGLEANER Group virtual town hall

Host Dionne Jackson Miller is this evening sitting with health experts to provide a clearer understanding of the Coronavirus.

So far 13 people have tested positive for the virus in Jamaica.

WATCH: Understanding COVID at www.jamaica-gleaner.com/understandingcovid

People are encouraged to send their questions and concerns in text, WhatsApp messages of WhatsApp video via (876) 381-0072.

The panel comprises:

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie

Epidemiologist, Professor Peter Figueroa

President of the Medical Doctors' Association Dr Elon Thompson

