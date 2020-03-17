LIVE: Understanding COVID - RJRGLEANER Group virtual town hall
Host Dionne Jackson Miller is this evening sitting with health experts to provide a clearer understanding of the Coronavirus.
So far 13 people have tested positive for the virus in Jamaica.
WATCH: Understanding COVID at www.jamaica-gleaner.com/understandingcovid
People are encouraged to send their questions and concerns in text, WhatsApp messages of WhatsApp video via (876) 381-0072.
The panel comprises:
Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie
Epidemiologist, Professor Peter Figueroa
President of the Medical Doctors' Association Dr Elon Thompson
