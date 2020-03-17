New visitation guidelines for police lock-ups amid coronavirus

The police have instituted new guidelines for visits to lock-ups so as to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new rules are:

* Visits will be based on a schedule which will be communicated to potential visitors in advance by Divisional Commanders.

* Visitors will not be allowed face to face interactions.

* Only essential items will be accepted (for example meals, medication, toiletries, and clothing).

* All items accepted will be sanitised.

* Clothing as well as other approved items will be isolated for a period of time before they are given to persons in custody.

Persons are being asked to comply with the instructions of police personnel at the lock-ups so as to help maintain a sterile environment and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

