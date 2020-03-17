Pastor raps tardy Hanover Municipal Corporation

WESTERN BUREAU:

Reverend Robergeau Fremond, the chairman of the Hanover Ministers’ Fraternal, on Thursday voiced his disgust at the regular late start of the monthly meetings of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), describing it as disrespectful.

Fremond, who regularly administers the devotional exercise at the monthly meetings of the HMC, says steps must be taken to ensure that the scheduled 10 a.m. start time is observed.

Instead of the designated start time, Thursday’s meeting started at 10:55 a.m., even though a group of grade-five students and their teacher from the Pell River Primary School were inside the building to get a first-hand view of how the municipal body carries out its functions.

“Please let us make sure that we start on time at 10 o ’clock, please, next time,” Fremond said, before starting the devotional exercise.

In an interview with The Gleaner following the devotional exercise, Fremond pointed out that he has noticed over the last three months that the monthly meetings get off to a late start.

“For the past three months, the meeting starts late and we really want to see them starting earlier than the time they are starting now. That is my expectation, that is what we hope for, that is what we are looking for; we are looking to see people respect time,” the pastor said.

Fremond told The Gleaner that he has a problem delegating the responsibility for carrying out the devotional exercise at the HMC monthly meetings among his Ministers’ Fraternal cohort, as in the past, pastors who have been asked to carry out the function, have complained about the irregular starting time of the meetings.

“There are some (Ministers’ Fraternal) members when they come they say, ‘Hey, they do not have a time to start’. They start at any time and because of that, it is hard to get a minister to come (for a 10 a.m meeting) and wait for 15, 20 minutes or more before the meeting gets started,” stated the pastor.

He said all stakeholders in the meeting need to make an effort to get the meetings started on time.