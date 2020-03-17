Robber fatally shot by licensed firearm holder in St Andrew

The police are reporting that an unidentified man was shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder following a robbery on Sunrise Drive, Kingston 19 on Sunday.

The deceased is of a brown complexion, slim build, is about 5 feet 5 inches long and was clad in a grey long sleeve sweater and a pair of black sweat pants.

The Constant Spring Police reported that about 8:30 a.m. four men, one armed with a firearm, entered a premises and robbed the occupants of personal items valuing over one million dollars.

An alarm was raised and security officers responded.

In a bid to escape, the men opened gunfire at them and jumped onto another premises, where they were challenged by a licensed firearm holder, according to the police.

The police say after the shooting subsided, one of the robbers was found lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds to his upper body, the others managed to escape.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crime scene was processed and some of the stolen items recovered by the police.

