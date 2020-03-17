Two guns, 67 rounds of ammunition go missing from St Elizabeth cop

Two firearms and more than 60 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a cop in St Elizabeth.

One of the weapons is believed to be a police-issued Glock pistol.

The incident happened at the Providence Housing Scheme in Santa Cruz and was reported to the Police High Command yesterday, sources told The Gleaner.

It comes one month after two assault rifles went missing from Up Park Camp, the headquarters of the Jamaican military.

Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force would not be commenting on the stolen firearms “at this time”.

“It is under investigation,” Lindsay told The Gleaner today.

However, law enforcement sources say the policeman reported that the weapons along with four magazines containing 67 rounds of ammunition were in a knapsack that was placed on a chair as he went to sleep.

The cop reported that when he woke up the bag was missing.

