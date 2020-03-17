Update: Major landslide in Devon Pen, St Mary cleared

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that today's major landslip at Devon Pen near Broadgate along the Junction Road in St Mary has been cleared.

Senior Communications Officer at the NWA,Ramona Lawson, says heavy equipment was deployed to the area earlier this morning to remove large boulders that came down on to the roadway overnight.

She says the roadway can now accommodate the regular two lanes of traffic.

Motorists will therefore be able to return to using the Junction Road once the travel restrictions are lifted at 4:00 p.m. today.

The NWA is reminding motorists that when the Junction Road travel restrictions are in force between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily, the recommended alternative routes are through Marlborough and Zion Hill or by way of Clonmel and Allepo.

The agency is warning motorists against using the roadway through Grandie Hole as the bridge near the Old Boxing Plant along the Richmond to Highgate roadway is defective and the roadway is effectively closed to vehicular traffic.

