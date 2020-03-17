Westmoreland custos weds parishioner in Florida

The custos of the parish of Westmoreland, Canon Hartley Perrin, wed his fellow parishioner, the stunning Sophia Loraine, on Saturday in Clermont, Florida.

In a small and intimate gathering that was officiated by Father Lenworth Haughton, family and friends braved coronavirus alerts to witness the exchange of vows between the Westmoreland custos and curate of St Peter’s Anglican Church in Petersfield, and Sophia, a tourism specialist and professional wedding planner for Riu Hotels in Negril.

A dapper Canon Perrin, a widower of eight years, stood with his son Patrick by his side as the resplendent bride and her groom exchanged rings, followed by the singing of the traditional wedding favourite, O Perfect Love.

After the formalities and against a backdrop of perfect Florida weather, a reception was held on the lawns of a private residence in Clermont to the sounds of Tarrus Riley, Bob Marley and Freddie McGregor.

“I am excited and grateful that God has placed someone special in my life again”, Canon Perrin beamed.

Master of ceremonies was Garfield Nelson from Montego Bay.

diademata@aol.com