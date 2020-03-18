$2.8 million worth of ganja seized at wharf in Kingston

The work of the Canine Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) led to the seizure of just over 700 pounds of compressed ganja at a wharf in Kingston on Tuesday.

The police report that about 12:30a.m. on Sunday, March 15 a team was alerted to a container after sniffer dogs raised an alarm

The container, which was destined for an address in the United States, was seized.

Following the finalisation of logistic arrangements, it was emptied.

The police say during a subsequent search on Tuesday, a false compartment containing 236 parcels of ganja weighing 701 pounds was found.

According to the police, the drug has an estimated street value of $2.8 million.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

The police are appealing to persons who can assist in the investigation to share the information by contacting the Narcotics Division at 876-923-4576-7 or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.