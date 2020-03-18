Church on fasting against evil as sanctuary burnt to the ground

Pastor Orville Powell of the Power and Authority of Jesus Ministry Church in Denbigh, Clarendon was jolted from his sleep minutes after two yesterday morning with the news that the church was ablaze.

The building has been burnt flat to the ground, destroying an estimated $2 million in equipment and appliances.

Ironically, it happened on day 16 of the church’s 40-day prayer meeting and three days of absolute fast, where they were seeking a breakthrough in the growth of the church, praying against the evil going on, and for God to bless them so that they can make even more of an impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

New stove gone

“We have been carrying out a feeding programme every Tuesday at the May Pen Health Centre, and this has set us back,” said Powell, who also shared that the church recently bought a brand new stove which wasn’t even taken out of the box yet – that too was destroyed in the fire.

Regarding the perpetrator(s), Powell said he was leaving them “in God’s hands”.

Moving ahead, Powell said he will be setting up a WhatsApp group where he can interact and pray with the members and will be giving his sermons via Facebook live for those who he can’t reach directly.

He is now making the appeal for assistance to get his church back up again, noting that they will need all the help they can get.

“We will need back our musical equipment and assistance to erect the structure once more,” said Pastor Powell.

