Constant Spring tax office closed for sanitation amid unconfirmed COVID-19 case

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has temporarily closed the Constant Spring tax office to undertake sanitation activities following rumours circulating and expressed anxiety from staff that a team member has been suspected of having COVID-19.

TAJ says it was advised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, following discussions, that the situation doesn’t meet the case definition of COVID-19 as the staff member has no history of recent travel and based on an assessment of the circumstances, does not appear to have come into contact with any of the confirmed cases.

However, as a precaution and to allay the fears of staff, TAJ says it decided to close the office today so as to have it professionally cleaned and sanitised.

Further, TAJ says despite the employee not being infected with COVID-19, it has advised workers who came in direct contact with the person that they may self-quarantine for 14 days.

The agency says the tax office should reopen on Thursday, March 19.

Customers who need in-office services are being asked to visit the Kingston Revenue Service Centre in downtown Kingston, the Cross Roads Tax Office or any other office that is convenient to them.

TAJ is also encouraging customers to utilise its online tax platform at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm that offers a wide range of services including filing and payment of business-related taxes, querying and payment of property tax, certificate of fitness fees and traffic tickets.

Customers who have not yet signed up for online services are advised to do so at this time to avail themselves of our digital tax service options which can be used from anywhere at any time.

