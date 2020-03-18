KSAMC installing hand-washing stations at markets

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is installing hand-washing stations at the Constant Spring Arcade as well as the Coronation and Papine markets.

The KSAMC says the stations will be installed at strategic areas in each of the markets across Kingston and St Andrew by today.

"This is part of our ongoing thrust to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to prevent residents from contracting and thereby further spreading the Coronavirus," Kingston mayor, Delroy Williams explained in a statement.

He said the municipal corporation has a duty to ensure that the Corporate Area is clean, safe and thriving and as a result, the council is simultaneously undertaking major cleaning and sanitation in markets- beginning with the largest, the Coronation Market which is scheduled to re-open on March 20.

"Maintaining sanitary habits is crucial and we believe that installing hand-washing stations in each market will encourage vendors, shoppers and the general public to exercise personal responsibly for frequently and properly washing hands to prevent contamination," Williams said.

“The local economic development of residents is of utmost importance as we take bold steps to redevelop and rejuvenate our beloved municipality and nation but these efforts will be hindered if the necessary precautions and responsible actions are not taken", he added.

