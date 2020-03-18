Person of interest identified in Jasmine Deen case

The police have identified a man as a person of interest in the case of missing University of the West Indies, Mona student Jasmine Deen.

According to the police, investigations have so far revealed that Deen’s cell phone was active up until 12:35 a.m. on February 28.

The update was provided by Assistant Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, head of the police Crime and Security Portfolio, at a press conference this morning.

Deen, who is visually impaired, was last seen on Thursday, February 27 in Papine in St Andrew, wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

The police say they are in position of closed circuit camera footage which shows Deen boarding a taxi at the Irvin Hall gate of the St Andrew-based university some time before 10 p.m.

Additionally, they say investigators have retraced her movement from the gate to Papine Square and have also questioned the taxi driver.

The police further say they have also questioned and collected statements from other individuals in relation to the case.

Deen is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 4 feet 6 inches.

If you have any information leading to the safe return of Jasmine Dean, please call Crime Stop at 311.

Crime Stop is offering a reward of $350,000 for Deen’s safe return.

