Stocks Round Up | 51 stocks decline

The JSE Combined Index declined by 10,767.62 points or 2.85 per cent to close at 367,524.24, a new 2020 low, with an advance/ decline ratio of 23 / 51.

The JSE Index declined by 11,129.60 points ( 2.88 per cent) to close at 375,741.83, while the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 12,289.30 points ( 2.90 per cent) to close at 412,202.55.

And the JSE Select Index declined by 148.91 points ( 1.51 per cent) to close at 9,690.05, while the JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.24 points ( 0.29 per cent) to close at 83.75.

The Junior Market Index declined by 49.39 points ( 2.37 per cent) to close at 2,031.79, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.08 points ( 0.04 per cent) to close at 207.90 and the JSE Financial Index declined by 1.10 points ( 1.04 per cent) to close at 104.30.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 4.33 points ( 6.20 per cent) to close at 65.48.

Market activity

82 stocks

23 advanced

51 declined

8 traded firm

Winners

Margaritaville Turks up 24 per cent to US$0.24

JMMB Pref up 15 per cent to $0.70

Lasco Financial up 8.5 per cent to $2.18

GWest Corporation up 8.3 per cent to $0.65

SSL Ventures up 7.84 to $1.10

Losers

Pulse down 23.3 per cent to $2.41

Mayberry Equities Jamaica down 22 per cent to $6.19

Carib Cement down 16 per cent to $38.98

Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution down 14 per cent to $0.68

Supreme Ventures Limited down 12 per cent to $14.50

Volume

Barita Investments with 9,396,440 units

Lumber Depot Limited with 8,504,752 units

Wigton Windfarm with 8,230,598 units

