Teen killed in Trelawny crash

Sixteen-year-old Brandon Ferguson of Thompson Town, Trelawny died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on the Allsides main road in the parish.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Ferguson was riding his bicycle along the roadway when it collided with a Toyota Corolla motorcar that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcar was warned for prosecution pending further investigations.

