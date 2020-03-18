Western Parks and Markets implements COVID-19 safeguards

Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited has implemented strict protocols to maintain efficient service delivery while safeguarding employees and the public against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Regional Operations Manager, Garnet Edmondson, said that measures implemented at WPM’s offices in St James, Westmoreland and Trelawny include: mandatory sanitising of hands upon entering the buildings to guard against the virus’ transmission.

Additionally, he said the entity’s garbage trucks have been outfitted with hand-washing apparatus while sanitation staff has been equipped with the necessary protective gear for use in the field.

“We are washing down our trucks once per day and spraying them with the necessary sanitisation material. While we are doing that, we continue to disseminate information to all staff members so as to prevent any panic,” Edmondson informed.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further protect sanitation workers, he is imploring persons experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to double the number of bags used to deposit solid waste containing used tissue, gloves, face masks, and diapers.

“Because of the nature of their jobs, sanitisation workers interface with the waste directly. So we are asking that persons take care in terms of double-bagging waste,” the operations manager added.

He further indicated that measures have been instituted at the Retirement waste disposal site in St James to ensure its continued operation, in the event any employee contracts the virus.

Emergency tipping space

“We have the staff practising the sanitisation procedures. However, we are also clearing an area that will act as an emergency tipping space.

We have two tractors at our landfill that push, compact and spread; and should those operators fall ill during this crisis, we will still have tipping space for our garbage,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Edmondson advised that WPM is part of the Emergency Operating Centre Committee (EOCC) for St James, which is focused on public sensitisation and protection of employees and other citizens from COVID-19.