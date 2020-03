Yago Castro (second left), general manager of the Caribbean Cement Company Ltd, and Superintendent Julian Davis-Buckle of the Kingston and St Andrew Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade examine the plaque at the newly opened decontamination unit donated by the Caribbean Cement Company to the Rollington Town Fire Station. Looking on are firefighters. The decontamination unit is the only of its kind on the island and will improve the health and safety conditions of firefighters in that region.