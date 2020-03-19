Thu | Mar 19, 2020

Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation presents school with water tanks

Published:Thursday | March 19, 2020 | 12:12 AM
Students at the Excelsior Primary School were excited to receive two water tanks, courtesy of the Guardian Group Foundation, with the help of Member of Parliament for South Eastern St Andrew Julian Robinson.
