Wendy Freckleton (left), chairman of Candle in the Dark, accepts a cheque valued at $50,000 from Dale Greaves-Smith, branch manager of Sagicor Life Jamaica Mandeville, during an awards ceremony held by the branch on March 12 at the Moreland Estate Clubhouse in Manchester. Sagicor Life’s Field Managers’ Association also committed $200,000 to the charity, which supports the homeless and mentally challenged in the parish.